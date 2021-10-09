TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Man arrested after allegedly targeting four female victims

SANTA BARBARA — Deputies from the Santa Barbara Police Department arrested a local man this week who is suspected of targeting female victims in four separate incidents.

The man, Nathan Terrence Hunter, a 39-year-old resident of Santa Barbara, was booked on numerous charges for his involvement in four separate incidents that involved multiple counts of battery, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery and resisting arrest, according to a press release from the SBPD. He is being held on $500,000 bail.

Police began investigating Mr. Hunter’s actions after responding to reports of a battery incident in the 600 block of W. Gutierrez Street on Tuesday. Responding officers contacted the victim, a 24-year-old female, who told officers she was walking to her vehicle when Mr. Hunter approached her and spat in her face.

About 30 minutes later, SBPD deputies responded to another call for a battery that occurred. The circumstances were very similar to the previous report, with an unknown man approaching a different 24-year-old victim, grabbing her by the arm and shoving her into her vehicle. The victim fled the scene and the suspect spat on her car, according to police.

Police observed a suspect in the area shortly after the second incident who matched the description given by both female victims. Police detained and identified the man as Mr. Hunter. The investigation led officers to the arrest of Mr. Hunter for the two incidents that amounted to misdemeanor battery charges.

On Wednesday, police were conducting a follow-up investigation of an incident that occurred near the Amtrak parking lot around 6 p.m. on Monday. A 21-year-old female told police she had parked her car in the lot and was confronted by a man who moved toward her and made demands. The victim moved away from the man after he allegedly spat in her face.

Upon investigation, police determined that an attempted robbery had occurred and the suspect was identified as Mr. Hunter.

The last of the four incidents occurred Thursday around 6 a.m. when a SBPD officer saw a man standing in the street in an alleged confrontation with a female driver. The driver told police that the man, who was later identified as Mr. Hunter, was blocking her from moving forward on the road.

The officer attempted to direct Mr. Hunter to move out of the street from afar, but Mr. Hunter approached the officer and allegedly threatened and challenged the officer to a fight, according to a news release. Other officers arrived and attempted to arrest Mr. Hunter, who “violently resisted” before being taken into custody, according to an SBPD news release.

The two officers involved in Thursday’s altercation with Mr. Hunter sustained minor abrasions, according to the police department.

— Madison Hirneisen

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy 1

GUADALUPE — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving four vehicles on Highway 1 outside of Guadalupe on Friday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The collision occurred near Brown Road around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Vehicle passengers involved in the crash sustained minor injuries and one motorcyclist was killed. The motorcycle rider was declared dead at the scene.

County firefighters were assisted by fire crews from Guadalupe and Santa Maria, as well as officials from California Highway Patrol.

— Madison Hirneisen

Sheriff’s Office requests public help in identifying burglary suspects

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying these suspects who are connected to burglaries in Acorn Plaza. Anyone with information should call (805) 934-6150.

ORCUTT — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help in identifying two suspects connected to burglaries from four stores in Acorn Plaza in Orcutt.

Deputies reviewing surveillance footage found what appears to be two suspects loading stolen items into a grey Porsche Cayenne, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. One of the suspects can be seen wearing a green hoodie with light-colored pants, and the other is wearing a beanie, dark-colored hoodie and dark baggy pants. Surveillance showed what appears to be a third suspect sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident or the people involved is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Santa Maria Substation at (805) 934-6150. You can also call the anonymous tip line at (805)681-4171 or submit information online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.