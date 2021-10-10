Home Local Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter
Local

Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

by Madison Hirneisen 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Fire department distinguishes structure fire

GOLETA VALLEY — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department extinguished a fire that damaged a kitchen in a condominium on San Marcos Road in the Goleta Valley on Friday evening. 

The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. The county’s Fire Department responded with three engines and confirmed that all occupants were out of the burning unit, according to Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli. 

One of the occupants suffered from smoke inhalation and was treated by paramedics on the scene. 

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the kitchen area. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

— Madison Hirneisen 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

News-Press Staff Writer

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More