Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Fire department distinguishes structure fire

GOLETA VALLEY — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department extinguished a fire that damaged a kitchen in a condominium on San Marcos Road in the Goleta Valley on Friday evening.

The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. The county’s Fire Department responded with three engines and confirmed that all occupants were out of the burning unit, according to Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

One of the occupants suffered from smoke inhalation and was treated by paramedics on the scene.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the kitchen area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Madison Hirneisen