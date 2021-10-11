TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Dogs rescued from beachside cliff

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department used a rope system to lift two dogs from 30 feet below on a cliff Saturday evening.

SANTA BARBARA — Two dogs were reunited with their owner after falling 30 feet down a cliff, located just east of Hope Ranch Beach.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the scene Saturday evening to rescue the pets, and employed a high-angle rope system.

A crew member lowered down the side of the cliff on the ropes and grabbed the stranded dogs.

An engine, truck and battalion chief responded to assist.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Assault suspect dead after standoff with officers

LOMPOC — The suspect of an assault-with-a-deadly-weapon call died in an officer-involved shooting with the Lompoc Police Department Saturday evening.

According to a Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office report, the suspect barricaded himself inside a residence and did not respond to officers.

The suspect allegedly answered the door with a handgun pointed at the three officers, and an officer shot a weapon. The officers are not injured.

Lompoc Police Chief Joseph Mariani requested the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office investigate the shooting.

The Lompoc Police Department will investigate the original call for service and the administrative investigation.

The identities of the officers and suspect are not public.

— Annelise Hanshaw