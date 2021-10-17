TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Police locate at-risk missing juvenile

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department located an 11-year-old at-risk juvenile on Friday who was reported missing earlier in the day.

Police located 11-year-old Misael Ayala in the area of Cliff Drive and Meigs Road around 10:45 p.m. Friday night. Misael was released to a family member who responded to the scene where he was found.

Misael was reported missing earlier in the day Friday after he was last seen jumping a fence at a local elementary school campus. Staff members of the school originally told police he was last seen in the area of Canada Street and Punta Gorda Street in Santa Barbara.

The SBPD thanked the Santa Barbara Community for sharing information about Misael when he was missing.

— Madison Hirneisen