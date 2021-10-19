TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Lompoc man arrested after road rage incident

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies seized a 9mm pistol loaded with a large-capacity magazine from the suspect in a road rage incident.

SOLVANG — The man allegedly pointed a firearm during a road-rage incident near Mission Drive and Alisal Road on Saturday evening.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies received a report at approximately 7:13 p.m. and located a silver Toyota Tacoma matching the suspect vehicle in the area of Highway 246 and Purisima Road.

Deputies made a high-risk traffic stop and arrested Sean Tyler Dukes, 27, of Lompoc. They found a 9mm pistol loaded with a large-capacity magazine and serial number removed.

Mr. Dukes was booked in the Main Jail on charges of carrying a loaded firearm in public (misdemeanor), possession of an unserialized firearm (misdemeanor), possession of a large-capacity magazine (misdemeanor), criminal threats (felony) and assault with a firearm (felony).

He was released on $50,000 bail.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Two die, three shot in Lompoc Sunday

LOMPOC — Three men were shot in Lompoc Sunday, and two have died from their injuries.

Lompoc Police responded to the first report of shots fired at 11:50 a.m. in the 500 block of North M Street.

Officers found a 27-year-old male with gunshot wounds on site. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.

At 2:11 p.m., detectives and officers were finishing up the investigation on M Street when they heard gunshots. They located two victims in the 300 block of West Maple Avenue.

A 20-year-old male was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his wounds.

Paramedics also drove a 31-year-old male to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was later released.

The names of victims are withheld pending notification of next of kin.

— Annelise Hanshaw