Car crashes into Santa Maria residence

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Maria Fire Department responded to a residence near Railroad and Alvin after a car crashed

into the stucco facade.

SANTA MARIA — A car crashed into a home near the intersection of Railroad and Alvin on Tuesday afternoon. One person suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.

The Santa Maria Fire Department, Santa Maria Police Department, American Medical Response and a search and rescue team responded to the scene.

The Santa Maria Building Department, Southern California Gas Company and Pacific Gas & Energy assisted at the residence.

— Annelise Hanshaw