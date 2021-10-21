TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

‘Mirror Bus’ man receives maximum sentence

Zachary Barker Coughlin was sentenced to the maximum of 20 years, followed by 125 years to life in state prison, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced Wednesday.

Apart from a reputation of harassment, Mr. Coughlin, 44, drew attention with his modified bus, often called the “Mirror Bus” by Isla Vista residents.

He was found guilty July 22 for all 14 counts he was charged with, which include: penetration of an unconscious/intoxicated person, forcible oral copulation, forcible rape, rape of an unconscious/intoxicated person and kidnap with intent to commit rape.

The jury also learned he committed aggravated kidnapping and sexual offenses against multiple victims.

Deputy District Attorneys Megan Chanda and Michelle Mossembekker led a six-week trial.

The District Attorney’s Office also thanks those who contributed to a yearlong investigation, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau Detectives Kevin McGillivray and Anthony Kouremetis and District Attorney Investigator Matthew Harvill.

Victim Advocate Rita McGaw assisted members of the team as they located victims and provided support.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Fentanyl exposure at main jail

SANTA BARBARA — A fentanyl exposure incident sent eight Santa Barbara County custody deputies and two Santa Barbara police officers to a local hospital as a precaution Wednesday afternoon.

The exposure occurred outside the Santa Barbara County Main Jail and within the gated area. The incident “involved” a person who was being booked into the jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

None of the exposed personnel were symptomatic, and they did not require hospitalization.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Hit-and-run suspect arrested

COURTESY PHOTO

Michael Moore

LOMPOC — Lompoc police officers arrested the suspect of a hit-and-run collision in which the driver of a vehicle allegedly struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

Officers responded to the collision Tuesday evening at 6:55. They found a 65-year-old pedestrian down.

The victim was lifted to a local hospital and is in serious condition.

The vehicle was last seen turning northbound on North H Street from Pine Avenue. Officers used surveillance cameras to follow the vehicle’s direction of travel.

They located the car at a nearby motel and watched surveillance to identify who was driving the vehicle.

Officers saw the suspect, Michael Moore, near his room and arrested him. He is charged with fleeing the scene of an injury traffic collision, a felony.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may call the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.

— Annelise Hanshaw