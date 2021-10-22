Traffic, crime and fire blotter

Cold Spring Trail rescue by moonlight

COURTESY PHOTO

An experienced hiker suffered a misstep during a full moon outing Wednesday night. Firefighters and Search and Rescue brought him back down the trail to receive treatment.

MONTECITO — The Montecito Fire Department rescued a member of a “well-equipped and experienced group of local hikers” on a monthly full moon outing Wednesday night.

The hiker suffered an isolated leg injury and called for assistance around 9:45 p.m.

Firefighters hiked the Cold Spring Trail until they reached the distressed hiker and started treatment. They wrapped him for transport down the trail.

Search and Rescue assisted, and American Medical Response transported the hiker to the hospital for further treatment.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Two deceased at scene of fiery crash

SANTA BARBARA — The two occupants of a 1997 Mercedes S500 were pronounced deceased at the scene of a crash that occurred on the southbound Highway 101 Garden Street onramp Wednesday evening.

The car was traveling southbound on Highway 101, exited at Garden Street at an undetermined speed and crossed the intersection. The vehicle entered the southbound onramp and crashed into a concrete wall.

The force caused the vehicle to roll over, and it ended within the traffic lanes on its wheels. The Mercedes then caught on fire.

Witnesses attempted to extinguish the fire while two occupants, a 29-year-old male and a 35-year-old female, were trapped.

California Highway Patrol officers, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the scene. Firefighters extinguished the flames and extricated the driver and passenger from the vehicle.

The onramp was closed for several hours while Caltrans cleaned up debris and vehicle fluids.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. Anyone with information may contact the California Highway Patrol’s Santa Barbara area office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 805-967-1234.

— Annelise Hanshaw