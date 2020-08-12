Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

CHP officers arrest suspect for felony vehicle theft in Santa Maria

On Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol officers apprehended a suspect for felony vehicle theft on Bradley Road in Santa Maria. According to Santa Maria CHP public information officer Ben Smith, CHP was contacted after the Santa Maria Police Department received a report about a white GMC Envoy that was stolen from a car wash. Because the SUV’s owner left his cell phone in the vehicle, the phone was traced to the McDonalds in Orcutt.

When CHP officers arrived at the McDonalds, they saw the stolen vehicle driving around in the parking lot. The stolen vehicle pulled out of the parking lot onto Bradley Road and the officers followed, turning on their emergency lights once they were out of the parking lot. The suspect then pulled over to the curb just short of Patterson Road, but refused to get out of the vehicle.

Officers on the scene requested for a K9 unit, which deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office showed up with shortly thereafter. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody around 11:10 a.m. He was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail for 10851 felony vehicle theft.

