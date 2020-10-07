Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Man arrested in sexual assault

GOLETA — A man was arrested and is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a sexual assault that occurred last month, authorities said.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 5400 block of Hollister Avenue in Goleta on a report of a sexual assault. Deputies arrived and contacted the reporting party and a victim at a nearby business. Deputies learned a suspect fled the area in a vehicle prior to their arrival in what the victim described as “a violent attack and sexual assault that she had narrowly escaped,” said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

Around 30 minutes later, deputies located the suspect’s unoccupied vehicle in the 900 block of Ward Drive. Just minutes later, deputies located the suspect, 27-year-old Fidel Lorenzana Lopez, in the 800 block of Ward Drive.

Mr. Lopez was taken into custody and booked into the Main Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assasult with intent to commit rape, assault with force likely to cause great bolidy injury, false imprisonment, sexual battery, terrorist threats, robbery and dissauding a witness — all felonies.

He was also booked on suspicion of giving false information to a peace officer and batter, both misdemeanors. He remains in custody on $1 million bail, Ms. Zick said.

Authorities said there are no other suspects wanted in this case. Anyone with additional details on the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Nunez at 805-681-4150. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805-681-4171 or visit www.sbsheriff.org.

— Mitchell White

One arrested after pursuit

GOLETA — A Santa Barbara man was arrested Monday night following a short vehicle pursuit that started in Goleta and ended in the 100 block of Garden Street in Santa Barbara, authorities said.

Around 8:40 p.m. Monday, deputies were dispatched to the 5800 block of Calle Real on a report of a suspicious subject. As deputies responded, a records check was conducted on the subject, later identified as 25-year-old Welsey Robert Williams.

It was determined that Mr. Williams had an outstanding warrant for his arrest stemming from a probation violation. When deputies arrived, they contacted Mr. Williams in his vehicle. Authorities said he was “evasive with deputies” and at one point turned his car off before turning it back on and fleeing the scene, said Raquel Zick, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Mr. Williams fled on Highway 101 southbound and exited on Garden Street. He drove to a residence in the 100 block of Garden Street and was taken into custody.

It was later determined that Mr. Williams had allegedly been stalking a victim and was allegedly involved in previously unreported domestic violence incidents, Ms. Zick said.

Mr. Williams was booked at the Main Jail on suspicion of evading, stalking, resisting arrest, domestic violence, and terrorist threats — all felonies. He was also booked on an outstanding warrant. He is being held without bail.

The city of Goleta contracts with the Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services.

— Mitchell White

Police department lobby to reopen

SANTA BARBARA — Starting today, the Santa Barbara Police Department will reopen its lobby to the general public for limited services and limited hours.

The lobby, at 215 E. Figueroa St., will reopen from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursday, said Anthony Wagner, police spokesman.

Members of the public may continue using the online services or call for information on how to address their business. To learn more about the services offered, visit https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/contact/police/default.asp.

— Mitchell White

Resurfacing project postponed

LOMPOC — A project to resurface portions of State Route 246 from the separation with State Route 1, near North 12th Street, to Mission Gate Road has been postponed.

The project, initially slated for Tuesday to Friday, will begin at a later date yet to be announced, according to Caltrans officials.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit the District 5 website, at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

— Mitchell White