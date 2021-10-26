TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies found a variety of drugs during a traffic stop Friday.

CARPINTERIA — Two out-of-town men were arrested in Carpinteria for drug charges following a traffic stop Friday evening.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle that had been reportedly driving negligently southbound on Highway 101 through Carpinteria. Deputies pulled the driver over just north of La Conchita.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found: 9.6 grams of suspected fentanyl, 1.3 grams of heroin, 288 grams of methamphetamine, 9 grams of cocaine, and one M30 fentanyl pill, an open container of cannabis, open container of alcohol, a used pipe with residue, small bags and a scale.

They arrested the driver Abel Gaytan, 54, from Castaic for: reckless driving (misdemeanor), possession of a narcotic controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance for sales (felony), transportation of a controlled substance (felony), possession of narcotics for sales (felony) and transportation of narcotics for sales (felony).

Passenger Edgar Nunez, 30, of Newhall was charged with: possession of a narcotic controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance for sales (felony), transportation of a controlled substance (felony), possession of narcotics for sales (felony) and transportation of narcotics for sales (felony).

They were booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail and later released with a citation pursuant to the local court’s extension of Emergency Rule 4.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Santa Maria men arrested for catalytic converter theft, firearms charges

SANTA YNEZ — Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two suspects in possession of a stolen catalytic converter, illegal firearms and burglary tools Thursday night.

Deputies received a report of a possible catalytic converter theft in the 3500 block of Madera Street at around 9:20 p.m.. The reporting party described the suspect vehicle as a small, dark-colored Honda sedan that had just left the area.

A deputy found the vehicle a minute later near Edison and State Route 154 and conducted a traffic stop.

Deputies saw a catalytic converter under the passenger’s feet, along with an electric hand saw.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found burglary tools, an unregistered short-barreled assault rifle with a 30-round magazine, an unregistered polymer 9mm handgun and a Smith and Wesson .38 Special.

The driver Edgar Puga, 29, of Santa Maria had five misdemeanor warrants for his arrest. He was charged with: driving without a license (misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor), carrying a concealed firearm (misdemeanor), conspiracy (felony), grand theft (felony), possession of a short-barreled rifle (felony), possession of a burglary tools (felony) and possession of an assault rifle (felony).

He is held at the Main Jail on an enhanced bail of $250,000.

Passenger Alejandro Maldonado, 34, of Santa Maria was arrested on the following charges: conspiracy (felony), grand theft (felony), possession of burglary tools (felony) and impersonating another person (felony).

He is on active parole and is held without bail for violating his parole.

— Annelise Hanshaw