Traffic, crime and fire blotter

Decedent in collision identified

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department identified Manuel Zarzoso Sanvictores Jr., 53, as the decedent of a moped collision that occurred in the 900 block of Hope Avenue Sunday.

The coroner’s report directly links the collision to Mr. Sanvictores’s death, although he died hours after the collision.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Suspect with knife arrested

COURTESY PHOTO

This is the knife that Santa Barbara police reported was wielded against them in an incident Wednesday.

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara police officers utilized a taser to arrest the suspect of a domestic violence report Wednesday. The suspect allegedly wielded a knife at officers.

SBPD was called to the 200 block of East Gutierrez Street around 4:45 p.m. in response to a report of battery with great bodily injury. The victim told dispatchers the suspect, who was in possession of a knife, strangled and battered her.

The victim was offered services from Domestic Violence Solutions and medical care.

Officers were informed that the suspect had two active felony no-bail warrants from Ventura County and was out on felony post-release community supervision through the California Department of Corrections.

The suspect had fled the scene but returned and saw the officers. He fled, and officers gave chase.

During the pursuit, the suspect allegedly brandished a folding knife over his head and began to run toward one of the officers. The officer upholstered a weapon and commanded him to stop, deterring the attack.

The suspect continued to flee on foot, and more officers arrived. Law enforcement surrounded the suspect, and he allegedly tried to attack an officer again.

An officer utilized a taser and subdued the suspect. The suspect allegedly tried to bite, kick and break free from officers during the arrest.

Officers believe he was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of arrest.

He was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, per SBPD taser use policy.

The suspect, Alexander Robert Vargas, 22, of Ventura was charged with: domestic battery, felony assault causing great bodily injury, felony resisting an officer with violence and misdemeanor brandishing a knife. He is being held at the Santa Barbara County Jail without bail.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Felony complaint filed against driver

A felony complaint has been filed against a Santa Barbara man charged with driving intoxicated and causing the deaths of Gilberto Arteaga Gutierrez and Silvia Manzo Velasco.

Andrew Raymond Burgher, 31, was arrested after a collision Tuesday on Cathedral Oaks Road west of Camino Cascada in Goleta.

His vehicle, a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner, hit a Ford Mustang and caused it to spin out of control and crash into two parked vehicles.

He is charged with the following felony counts: two counts of murder and one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

The complaint alleges he has prior DUI convictions, putting him in violation of Penal Code section 191.5(d), also known as “Courtney’s Law.” It increases penalties for repeat DUI offenders if a DUI results in someone’s death.

Mr. Burgher appeared in court Thursday and will be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Bail is set at $2,050,000.

— Annelise Hanshaw