TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Suspects arrested on burglary conspiracy

LOMPOC — Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies arrested three suspects after they were allegedly found prowling a residential area in possession of burglary tools.

Around 3:39 a.m. Thursday, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Oakmont Avenue in Lompoc for a report of suspicious people checking vehicle door handles.

When deputies arrived, the suspects fled the area on foot, according to Raquel Zick, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.

Two of the suspects were located in the immediate area within minutes. When the first suspect, Jason Romero, 33, of Lompoc, was contacted, deputies allegedly found a loaded and unregistered firearm in his pocket.

Also found in Mr. Romero’s possession were tools used to burglarize and steal vehicles, Ms. Zick said in a news release.

The second suspect, Jacob Carter, 25, of Lompoc, was found in the suspects’ vehicle and was also allegedly in possession of burglary tools. The third suspect, Corey Thomas, 26, of Lompoc, was found in the area of Burton Mesa and Harris Grade at approximately 8:27 a.m.

Mr. Carter and Mr. Romero were both booked at the Lompoc Jail for misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to commit vehicle burglary and conspiracy to commit vehicle theft.

Mr. Romero was booked on the additional charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm (a felony). Both subjects were released without bail because of the local court’s extension of Emergency Rule 4.

Mr. Thomas was booked at the Main Jail for prowling (a misdemeanor), possession of burglary tools (a misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (a misdemeanor), and conspiracy (a felony).

Mr. Thomas is being held on an enhanced bail of $100,000.

