TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

SMPD investigates Saturday shots fired

SANTA MARIA — Two teenage male victims, ages 18 and 16, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Saturday night. The Santa Maria Police Department has not arrested a suspect in connection to the incident.

SMPD officers received a report of shots fired at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday and responded to the 200 block of W Boone Street. They found a crime scene near the 200 block of W Orange.

The victims arrived at Marian Regional Medical Center shortly after.

The SMPD Detective Bureau and Crime Lab assisted in the investigation.

Police have not determined if the incident is gang related.

Anyone with information may contact the SMPD Detective Bureau at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

— Annelise Hanshaw

SBPD searches for suspect in Saturday altercation

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department told other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for a light colored SUV Saturday night after two were injured in Santa Barbara’s Eastside.

SBPD responded around 10:30 p.m. to an altercation at Nopal and Reddick.

There was a fight and potentially a shooting, and two patients were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

— Annelise Hanshaw