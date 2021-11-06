TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Pedestrian dies in collision

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara police say this truck was involved in a collision with a pedestrian Thursday night.

SANTA BARBARA — A pedestrian died from injuries sustained during a collision Thursday night in the area of Las Positas Road and Stanley Avenue, according to Santa Barbara police.

Santa Barbara police, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and AMR paramedics responded to a call at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. They received a report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive woman north of Stanley Avenue lying on the roadway, Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the public information officer, said. Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but the woman died at the scene.

During the initial phase of this investigation, it is believed the woman was several dozen feet north of Stanley Avenue and started crossing the roadway from the east side of the street to the west when she was struck by a large pickup truck driving north on Las Positas Road, Sgt. Ragsdale said.

The driver of the vehicle immediately pulled over and contacted the Combined Communications Center to report the collision. DUI does not appear to be a factor, Sgt. Ragsdale said.

Las Positas Road was closed from Stanley Avenue to McCaw Avenue for approximately six hours while the Critical Accident Reconstruction Team conducted the investigation.

This is an active case, and no other information was available Friday. The pedestrian’s name is being withheld until the family is notified.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-897-3719.

— Katherine Zehnder