Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

COURTESY PHOTO

A CalStar helicopter landed at State Route 154 and Foxen Canyon Road Sunday afternoon after a vehicle collided with bicyclists.

Life-threatening injuries suffered in vehicle vs. bicycle collision

BUELLTON — A vehicle collided with bicyclists at State Route 154 and Foxen Canyon Road on Sunday afternoon, causing life-threatening injuries requiring immediate attention for one patient.

A CalStar helicopter took the patient to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and paramedics treated another patient with minor injuries at the scene.

The roadway closed for approximately 30 minutes.

The incident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Vehicle vs. motorcycle collision on Highway 101

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — A vehicle and motorcycle collided in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 at Solomon grade between Los Alamos and Orcutt around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Two patients suffered moderate injuries and were treated on the scene before being transported to an area hospital.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

— Annelise Hanshaw