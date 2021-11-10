TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Collision on Anacapa Street

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

A Toyota Tacoma sustained moderate damage during a collision Tuesday on Anacapa Street. The young woman driving the vehicle was treated by the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and AMR for minor injuries.

SANTA BARBARA — Witnesses heard a definite crash when a Lexus SUV and Toyota Tacoma collided around noon Tuesday in the 700 block of Anacapa Street.

Both vehicles were damaged and later towed.

The Toyota truck, which remained on Anacapa Street while the Santa Barbara police and city fire departments responded, sustained moderate damage to the passenger side of its front end.

The rear driver side of the Lexus was damaged as well, Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the Santa Barbara Police Department public information officer, told the News-Press.

Sgt. Ragsdale said he hasn’t seen the outcome of the investigation.

After the collision, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and AMR treated the young woman driving the Toyota for minor injuries.

Traffic was diverted around the Toyota until it was towed away.

— Dave Mason

Suspect identified in shooting

COURTESY PHOTO

Kevin Rios

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara police detectives have identified the suspect in the Nov. 4 shooting in the first block of East Cota Street.

Police say the suspect is Kevin Rios, 22, of Santa Barbara. He has not been apprehended.

Mr. Rios is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the police department’s public information officer, said.

Police say they believe Mr. Rios has a handgun, and they say he should be considered to be armed and dangerous.

Mr. Rios was last seen in downtown Santa Barbara on Nov. 4, when the shooting occurred, Sgt. Ragsdale said.

Mr. Rios is described as a Hispanic male adult, about 5’ 9”, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Mr. Rios is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

If you have non-urgent information pertaining to his whereabouts, contact the Santa Barbara Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-897-2345.

— Katherine Zehnder