TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Meth distributor sentenced



COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, approximately three kilograms of methamphetamine were seized from Cesar Castillo-Pena, a Santa Barbara man who has been sentenced to 180 months in federal prison. At right, is the handgun seized from Mr. Castillo-Peno.

SANTA BARBARA — A Santa Barbara methamphetamine distributor has been sentenced to 180 months in federal prison for narcotics violations.

The sentence was handed down on Monday, according to a news release Friday from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Cesar Castillo-Pena, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine on July 28.

However, a joint investigation between the Drug Enforcement Administration, Los Angeles Field Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Los Angeles, and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office recognized Mr. Castillo-Pena as a multi-pound methamphetamine distributor.

Mr. Castillo-Pena was arrested on Nov. 5, 2020, while he was engaged in a narcotics transaction in Carpinteria.

“This case should send a strong message to anyone who would deal dangerous and illegal drugs in Santa Barbara County,” said Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown in the news release. “It is also an excellent example of the superb working relationship we have with our DEA partners. Thanks to the combined efforts of our agencies, this armed drug dealer was apprehended, convicted and will not be peddling anymore poisonous misery for at least a decade.”

— Forrest McFarland