Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Man shot at by police in Guadalupe

GUADALUPE — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday morning in Guadalupe.

Around 6:30 a.m. Friday, five Guadalupe police officers responded with Guadalupe fire officials to a report of a tire fire in the area of Gularte and La Guardia lanes. Guadalupe police are automatically dispatched and respond to all fire and medical calls in Guadalupe. Fire staged in the area due to previous contacts with a dangerous subject that lives in the area, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The sequence of events that transpired after officers arrived on scene, and before the suspect was taken into custody, are under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

“What is immediately clear is that three of the officers fired both lethal rounds and less-lethal launchers at the suspect. The suspect, 48-year-old Paul Delgadillo of Guadalupe, was taken into custody, transported to a local hospital where he was medically cleared before being transported to the Main Jail,” Ms. Zick said.

Mr. Delgadillo was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm against a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer, both felonies. Authorities requested and received approval to increase Mr. Delgadillo’s bail amount and he is being held on $1 million bail.

The officer who discharged his firearm was Sgt. Frank Medina, who has served the Guadalupe Police Department for 17 years. The investigation remains ongoing.

There were no officers injured in this incident and the suspect was not struck by gunfire. The Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the criminal investigation, and Guadalupe Police will conduct the administrative investigation.

— Mitchell White

At-risk missing adult

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Police Department issued a Silver Alert on Friday and is requesting the public’s assistance in locating an at-risk missing woman.

Cynthia Yuhas, 85, left her Lompoc residence around 6:30 a.m. Friday in a green Volvo. She is believed to be headed to Northern California and her cell phone was pinged near San Jose. Ms. Yuhas has Dementia and suffers from other medical problems, according to authorities.

She is white, 5-foot-8 and weighs 130 pounds. She has hazel eyes, grey hair and light or pale complexion, police said.

Lompoc police are working with the California Highway Patrol to help locate Ms. Yuhas. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 805-736-2341.

— Mitchell White

Closures planned for Highway 101 widening project

CARPINTERIA — Several lane closures are planned next week as work continues on the Linden and Casitas Pass Highway 101 widening project in Carpinteria.

From 10 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, one southbound lane will be closed from Casitas Pass Road to Bailard Avenue. A similar closure is planned during overnight hours Monday through Thursday, according to Caltrans officials.

The southbound onramp and offramp at Reynolds Avenue remains closed for up to 16 weeks.

Crews will continue to work on drainage improvements on southbound 101 between Carpinteria and Reynolds avenues. Work has also started to remove the old pavement on the old southbound lanes.

In addition, crews will resume work on two new drainage systems and a safety barrier under the Bailard Avenue overpass.

The majority of the highway improvements are open, including the new Via Real connection across Carpinteria Creek. All improvements are open on the new roundabout at the 101 and Linden Avenue, Via Real, Casitas Pass Road and Ogan Road.

— Mitchell White