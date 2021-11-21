TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Highway 101 lane closures announced

COURTESY PHOTO

CARPINTERIA — The California Department of Transportation has announced lane closures during construction on Highway 101.

Below are the days, times and locations of the highway work in Carpinteria. Details below will show how many lanes motorists can use during those times. There are also details concerning on- and off-ramps.

On northbound Highway 101, on Sunday nights between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., it is one lane from Linden Avenue to North Padaro Lane.

On the northbound Highway 101, on Monday-Thursday nights from 8 p.m.- 7 a.m., it will be one lane from Linden Avenue to Sheffield Drive.

The on- and off-ramps at Santa Monica Road will be reopening Monday. Until then, drivers should use the ramps at South Padaro/Santa Claus Lane.

On southbound Highway 101, on Sunday night from 10 p.m.-7 a.m., as well as Monday-Thursday from 8 p.m.-7:30 a.m., it will be one lane from Sheffield Drive to Santa Claus Lane.

The on-ramp at Sheffield Drive is anticipated to reopen mid-2022, according to Caltrans. Until then, drivers can use the southbound on-ramp at North Padaro Lane.

The off-ramp at Sheffield Drive is anticipated to reopen early in 2022. Until then, drivers can use the southbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Road.

Today and Monday, from 9 p.m.-6 a.m., flaggers will direct traffic with one-way reversing traffic control under Highway 101.

Also tonight, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., South Padaro Lane will be closed under Highway 101. Caltrans asks motorists to follow the detours along Santa Claus Lane, Carpinteria Avenue, Santa Ynez Avenue, and Via Real or Via Real to North Padaro Lane.

In addition, daytime flaggers will appear as needed during the installation of temporary supports to build the new bridge section on South Padaro Lane under Highway 101.

The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph in construction zones for safety. Caltrans reminds motorists to slow down in Cone Zones and use care through the construction zone.

Two freeway lanes remain open in each direction during daytime hours, according to Caltrans.

—Katherine Zehnder