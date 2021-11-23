TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Fires in Orcutt and at former Neverland Ranch

COURTESY PHOTO

A dryer fire spread from the laundry room to the kitchen Sunday at an Orcutt structure.

NORTH COUNTY — Fire crews extinguished two fires in Orcutt and Los Olivos on Sunday.

The fire in Orcutt was a structure blaze in the 800 block of Amethyst Drive.

Santa Barbara County firefighters performed an aggressive interior attack on a dryer fire that spread from the laundry room to the kitchen. The search was clear with no injuries.

Fire crews additionally extinguished a half-acre vegetation fire at Sycamore Valley Ranch along Figueroa Mountain Road in Los Olivos.

The fire was reported before 6:30 p.m., and the crews were able to extinguish the fire within 90 minutes.

According to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, no structures were threatened. This property was formerly known as Neverland Ranch and was previously owned by musician Michael Jackson until 2009.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.

— Forrest McFarland