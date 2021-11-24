TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual molestation

GOLETA — Miguel Angel Gaspar Ovalle was arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony violations, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child, sexual molestation of a child under age 14 and intimidation of a witness/victim.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest in a news release Tuesday.

After an extensive investigation, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Bureau arrested Mr. Gaspar Ovalle without incident at his place of work in Goleta, according to the bureau’s Sgt. Mark Valencia.

Gaspar Ovalle is currently being held at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail without bail.

Sgt. Valencia said detectives believe there may be additional survivors of sexual assault, allegedly by Mr. Gaspar Ovalle, who have yet to be identified.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to encourage anyone with knowledge of additional crimes allegedly associated with Mr. Gaspar Ovalle to contact Detective N. Adomaitis at 805-681-4150.

You can also submit information anonymously at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip or by calling 805-681-4171.

Sgt. Valencia said sheriff’s detectives coordinate closely with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, Victim-Witness Program to ensure the needs of survivors are not overshadowed by the ongoing investigation.

Victim Advocates are available to ensure that survivors are kept informed and supported throughout the criminal justice process. Survivors have the option of contacting the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at 805-568-2400 or toll free at 855-840-3232. Survivors can find additional support services through Standing Together to End Sexual Assault by calling 805-564-3696.

— Forrest McFarland

Highway 101 undercrossing to be closed 24-7

COURTESY PHOTO

The mural inside the Butterfly undercrossing in Montecito will be maintained while work is done on various improvements.

MONTECITO — The Highway 101 pedestrian undercrossing at Butterfly Lane will be closed 24/7 beginning Dec. 6 for a $3.7-million improvement project.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the project will include reconstructing the stairs and adding new ramps for wheelchair and mobility scooter access.

The railroad crossing at the south side of the undercrossing will additionally include a new walkway, handrails and crossing arms with visual and audio signals.

The mural inside the undercrossing will be maintained throughout the project.

Pedestrians and cyclists are encouraged to use the Olive Mill Road Overcrossing during the construction, and notices will be posted to inform travelers of the temporary closure of the undercrossing.

This project is expected to be complete in the summer of 2022, according to Caltrans.

— Forrest McFarland