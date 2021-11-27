TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Shooting in Goleta Under Investigation

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies investigate the scene of an alleged murder-suicide in Goleta on Friday.

Deputies responded to a disturbance at 11:10 a.m. on Thursday at the Best Western in the 5600-block of Calle Real.

When they arrived, they found an adult female and an adult male both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both parties were transported to hospitals, but they did not survive. The male was pronounced deceased at 11:44, and the female was pronounced deceased at 3:40 p.m.

Deputies believed this to be a murder-suicide with the male subject as a suspect and the female a victim.

The investigation of this shooting is ongoing. The identity of the decedents as well as their relationship to one another is currently unavailable, pending notification to next of kin.

The official cause of death will be determined next week after the coroner’s investigation.

—Forrest McFarland

Santa Maria shooting under investigation

SMPD officers responded to a shooting on Wednesday at 8:20 PM.

The officers were sent to the 1600 block of North Western Avenue and located a victim who sustained a gunshot wound.

The adult male victim was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center by ambulance with a life-threatening injury.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

SMPD Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity before or after the shooting to contact them at (805) 928-3781. Detectives are also asking any residencies in the area with a surveillance system to check for activations around the time period of the shooting.

—Forrest McFarland