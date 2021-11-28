TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Diver’s body found

GAVIOTA — The body of a lobster diver was found Saturday morning in Gaviota.

“Sadly, the body of the diver SBC was searching for in Gaviota has been found in the search location and is confirmed deceased,” Capt. Daniel Bertucelli of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department posted in a tweet.

The diver’s name is being withheld until the family is notified.

First responders from County Fire, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s Air Support Unit and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the incident in the Pacific Ocean, south of Mariposa Reina.

The missing diver reportedly had been diving for lobsters since 3 a.m., and the various agencies were dispatched at 7. One hour later, Capt. Bertucelli reported the body was found.

— Dave Mason