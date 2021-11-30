TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Man who died in Saturday traffic collision identified

The motorcyclist that died during a Saturday fatal traffic collision has been identified by the Santa Barbara Police Department as Santa Barbara resident, Kenneth Warfield Sterling Sr., 78.

The case is still under investigation

– Katherine Zehnder

SMPD investigates fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian collision

On Saturday, Santa Maria police officers were dispatched to the intersection of McClelland St. and Alvin Ave. to respond to a vehicle vs. pedestrian traffic collision.

When officers arrived on the scene, officers found a pedestrian lying in the roadway after being struck by a vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries. The pedestrian is being described as a hispanic male, although his identity, age and city of residence are currently unknown.

All other involved parties remained on scene until officers arrived. It is currently unknown if alcohol played a part in the collision.

The incident is being investigated by the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Bureau. Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Traffic Bureau at 805-928-3781 x2277.

– Katherine Zehnder

Alleged Thanksgiving Day thieves caught

COURTESY PHOTO

Catalytic converts were seized from a vehicle during the arrest of three theft suspects following an incident on Thanksgiving.

At 12:08 a.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to the 400 block of La Lata Place in Buellton in response to a possible theft. The suspects had fled the scene just prior to the deputies’ arrival.

Deputies canvassed the area and were able to locate the suspects at Calor Drive and Terrace Court. Upon approaching the vehicle, deputies noticed catalytic converters and well as saws and a large vehicle jack in plain view. Three males occupied the vehicle, and they were immediately arrested for theft.

The suspects are Javier Luevano, 25, of Bakersfield, Christian Luevano, 21, of Bakersfield and Fernando Esparza, 38, of Buellton. All three were arrested for conspiracy (felony), vandalism (felony), grand theft (felony) and possession of burglary tools (misdemeanor).

Christian Luevano was released without bail pursuant to the local court’s extension of Emergency Rule 4. Javier Luevano was booked for additional charges of possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), and was also released without bail pursuant to the local court’s extension of emergency rule 4. Fernando Esparza remains in custody, and is also facing an outstanding warrant from Ventura County for theft and drug related charges.

One of the catalytic converters has been returned to the owner and the remainder were stored as evidence and for safekeeping.

– Katherine Zehnder