TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Alleged package thief arrested

On Sunday at approximately 3:35 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block of East Mountain Drive in response to the report of an intruder who had fled a home when confronted by the resident. The resident was able to provide officers with a description of both the suspect and a vehicle.

Officers were able to locate a suspect and vehicle that matched the description in the 1500 block of East Mountain Drive.

The suspect, 43-year-old Despina Flengeris of Los Angeles, was found to be in possession of wrapped gifts as well as other items which appeared to have been stolen from additional victims, authorities said. One package was traced back to a separate residence where it appeared to have been stolen after it was delivered.

Ms. Flengeris was also identified as having allegedly attempted to steal a package from a delivery driver attempting to make a delivery to a third residence. However, the driver was able to recover and deliver the package.

Ms. Flengeris was arrested for burglary (felony), robbery (felony), possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of stolen property (misdemeanor), identity theft (misdemeanor), and prowling (misdemeanor). She remains in custody at the Southern Branch Jail on $50,000 bail.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reminds community members of the following safety tips to help prevent theft:

– Keep all doors and windows closed and securely fastened. Doors should have deadbolt locks and all windows should also have locks.

– Secure sliding glass doors by placing a metal rod or a wooden dowel rod in the track and install vertical bolts. This will help prevent burglars from forcing the door open or lifting it off the track.

– Always lock the door to an attached garage. Do not rely on your automatic garage door opener for security.

– Create the illusion that you are home by using timers on lights to make your residence appear occupied, even when no one is home.

– Katherine Zehnder