TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Decedents’ names released

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau has released the names of the decedents from the Thanksgiving Day shooting in Goleta.

The female homicide victim is 36-year-old Mayra Uriarte from West Valley City, Utah, and the male decedent and suspect is 37-year-old Hector Manuel Altamirano Martinez from Mexico.

The Sheriff’s Office has called the incident a “homicide/suicide.” It took place at the Best Western in the 5600 block of Calle Real.

The decedents were in a previous relationship and shared a child, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Each died from a single gunshot wound.

— Forrest McFarland

Off-ramp to remain closed

MONTECITO — The Highway 101 northbound off-ramp at Hermosillo Road will remain closed for two more months as part of the $3.7 million Butterfly Lane Pedestrian Undercrossing Project.

This closure will allow for the relocation of ramp lighting as well as a pile driving operation, which will begin Dec. 13.

Travelers headed northbound may detour at Hot Springs Road.

Notices have been posted to advise all travelers about the closure.

The project includes reconstructing the stairs at the undercrossing and adding new ramps for wheelchair and mobility access in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The railroad crossing at the south side of the Undercrossing will include a new walkway, handrails and crossing arms with visual and audio signals.

Pedestrians and cyclists are encouraged to use the Olive Mill Road overcrossing as a detour in the meantime.

This project and the undercrossing are expected to be completed next summer.

— Forrest McFarland