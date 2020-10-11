Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Bringing awareness to breast cancer

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Maria Police Sgt. Eligio Lara poses in front of a pink patrol car. The department is trying to bring awareness to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Members of the public are encouraged to take a picture with the vehicle and share it on social media.



Two arrested in drug bust

VENTURA — Two Santa Barbara men were arrested this week and are accused of selling narcotics to Ventura County residents, authorities said.

On Oct. 3, deputies assigned to the Ojai Police Station conducted a traffic stop for speeding in the area of Baldwin and Old Baldwin roads in the unincorporated area of Ventura County. Deputies developed probable cause to search the vehicle and located a large quantity of marijuana packaged for sale, in addition to THC vape pens and evidence of marijuana sales, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver, Angel Ocampo-Garcia, 19, was cited and released on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale and transportation of marijuana, both misdemeanor charges.

On Wednesday, a follow-up was conducted and deputies obtained a search warrant for Mr. Ocampo-Garcia’s residence in the 200 block of Wilson Street in Santa Barbara. Authorities identified 20-year-old Luis Pacheco-Cervantes as an associate who was allegedly involved in the sales of narcotics, authorities said.

A traffic enforcement stop was conducted Wednesday in the city of Santa Barbara, and during a search of the vehicle found a large quantity of marijuana packaged for sale, THC vape pens and psilocybin mushrooms. Both suspects were arrested and a search warrant was issued at their residences.

As a result of the search, detectives seized 1,130 grams of maijuana, 103 vape pens, 140 grams of mushrooms, 398 Alprazolam pills and $14,000 in cash.

Mr. Ocampo-Garcia and Mr. Pacheco-Cervantes were both arrested and booked at the pre-trial detention facility on suspicion of various narcotics sale charges. They were both released on bail and are awaiting criminal proceedings, authorities said.

— Mitchell White