TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Construction Update

COURTESY PHOTOS

Work on both northbound and southbound Highway 101 will lead to lane closures over the next several weeks.

Northbound Highway 101 will be reduced to one lane from Bailard Ave. to N. Padaro Ln. on Sunday nights from 9 p.m. to a.m., and on Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m. with on- and off-ramps and N. and S. Padaro Lane. On Monday and Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., the off ramp will be at Santa Monica Road.

On Southbound Highway 101, traffic will be limited to one lane on Sunday nights from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. between N. Padaro Lane and Santa Claus Lane, with on- and off-ramps at N. Padaro Lane and S. Padaro Lane. On Monday through Thursday, the same restrictions will occur between 8 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.

During the week of Dec. 13, Southbound Highway 101 will again be reduced to one lane from N. Padaro Lane to Bailard Ave., again with on- and off-ramps at N. Padaro Lane and S. Padaro Lane.

The on-ramp at Sheffield Drive is anticipated to reopen in mid-2022. In the meantime, drivers can use the southbound on-ramp at N. Padaro Lane.

The off-ramp at Sheffield Drive is anticipated to reopen at the beginning of 2022. Until then, drivers can use the southbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Road.

– Staff report