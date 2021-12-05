TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Construction Update
Northbound Highway 101 will be reduced to one lane from Bailard Ave. to N. Padaro Ln. on Sunday nights from 9 p.m. to a.m., and on Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m. with on- and off-ramps and N. and S. Padaro Lane. On Monday and Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., the off ramp will be at Santa Monica Road.
On Southbound Highway 101, traffic will be limited to one lane on Sunday nights from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. between N. Padaro Lane and Santa Claus Lane, with on- and off-ramps at N. Padaro Lane and S. Padaro Lane. On Monday through Thursday, the same restrictions will occur between 8 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.
During the week of Dec. 13, Southbound Highway 101 will again be reduced to one lane from N. Padaro Lane to Bailard Ave., again with on- and off-ramps at N. Padaro Lane and S. Padaro Lane.
The on-ramp at Sheffield Drive is anticipated to reopen in mid-2022. In the meantime, drivers can use the southbound on-ramp at N. Padaro Lane.
The off-ramp at Sheffield Drive is anticipated to reopen at the beginning of 2022. Until then, drivers can use the southbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Road.
– Staff report