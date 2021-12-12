TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Fatal Collision On Shoreline Drive

COURTESY PHOTO

A single-vehicle crash in the 700 block of Shoreline Dr. left a man dead on Saturday.

SANTA BARBARA – A 27 year-old male died as a result of injuries sustained during a traffic collision on Saturday.

Just past midnight on Saturday, the Santa Barbara Police Combined Communications Center received a report of a serious traffic collision, involving a single vehicle which had collided with a large palm tree in the 700 block of Shoreline Dr. Several officers as well as Harbor Patrol officers, fire department personnel and AMR responded to the scene.

A silver toyota pick-up seemed to have veered off the roadway and collided with the tree. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt during the collision and the fire department had to use special equipment to extricate him from the vehicle. Both the driver and a passenger were transported to Cottage Hospital Emergency Room for medical treatment. The driver died approximately three hours after the collision.

The Critical Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to investigate the collision further. It is unknown at this time if alcohol played a role in the collision. The cause of the collision is currently unknown.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until the family is notified.

– Katherine Zehnder