County Fire responds to structure fire

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday morning at 1602 Calle Nueve in the Lompoc Valley.

According to a tweet by the department’s Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, the fire began in the structure’s kitchen. All occupants exited the building safely, and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews were able to knock down the fire, which remains under investigation.

– Staff report