TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Man in traffic fatality identified

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department identified the driver who died in a traffic collision Saturday.

The driver was Luis A. Najera, 27, of Santa Barbara.

Mr. Najera died as a result of injuries sustained from a head-on collision with a tree just after midnight on Dec. 11. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and had to be extricated by the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The cause of this collision is still under investigation. It is still unknown whether alcohol or drugs were involved, said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the police department’s public information officer.

— Forrest McFarland

A reminder from police: Drive sober

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Police Department will have additional officers on patrol this holiday season as a part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

From Wednesday through New Year’s Day, these additional officers will be on patrol to look for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The Lompoc Police Department is taking part in this campaign to encourage the community to stay in or use a designated sober driver after consuming alcohol, marijuana, prescription or over-the-counter drugs.

The police department urges members of the community to research how drugs other than alcohol may impair driving ability.

“When it comes to consuming drugs and/or alcohol and driving, there is a right and wrong choice,” said Sgt. Scott Morgan in a news release. “Make the right choice by not driving impaired so everyone is able to enjoy the holidays.”

— Forrest McFarland