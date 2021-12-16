TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Police remind people to drive sober

Law enforcement throughout Santa Barbara County wants everyone to drive sober this holiday season.

Reminders to that effect have started to come during the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. And the Santa Barbara Police Department has joined those urging people not to drive if they’ve consumed alcohol, marijuana or prescription or over-the-counter drugs that may impair their ability to drive.

Instead, stay home or leave the driving to a designated driver, the police department said.

This week through New Year’s Day, Santa Barbara police will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“When it comes to consuming drugs and/or alcohol and driving, there is a right and wrong choice,” Drinking Driver Team Officer D. Gutierrez said in a news release. “Make the right choice by not driving impaired so everyone is able to enjoy the holidays.”

— Dave Mason