TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Man arrested in case involving child sexual abuse material

SANTA MARIA — A Santa Maria resident was arrested Thursday on charges related to suspicion of possession of child sexual abuse material.

In early December, detectives received information that Francisco Jonathan Colima, 29, was allegedly involved in contacting minors over the internet for the purposes of obtaining child pornography, according to a news release.

The Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau-Special Victims Unit conducted a search warrant operation and took Mr. Colima into custody without incident.

Mr. Colima was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges related to child sexual abuse material with bail set at $100,000.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. People with information for this investigation are asked to contact Detective Matt Silver at the Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 1346.

— Forrest McFarland

Detectives arrest man for sexual assault

COURTESY PHOTO

Faustino Urrutia

ORCUTT — Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives arrested an Orcutt man Wednesday on suspicion of multiple sexual assaults.

The Sheriff’s Office believes there are additional unidentified victims and is seeking the public’s help in locating survivors.

Detectives began an investigation on March 12 after receiving a report of a sexual assault that occurred in the Orcutt and identified a suspect, Faustino Urrutia.

The 56-year-old Orcutt resident allegedly targeted Spanish-speaking females that he lured to his home as prospective cleaners, said Raquel Zick, the Sheriff’s Office public information officer.

After identifying several victims, detectives obtained a warrant for felony sexual assault charges, Ms. Zick said.

Mr. Urrutia was arrested in the area of State Route 135 and Foster Road in Santa Maria and is being held at the Main Jail with $100,000 bail.

This investigation remains ongoing. Detectives believe there may be other survivors who have not been contacted and encourage anyone with information that may lead to the discovery of other victims to contact the Sheriff’s Office-Santa Maria Detective’s Bureau at 805-943-6170.

Those wishing to maintain confidentiality can contact the anonymous tip line at 805-681-4171 or visit their website at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind survivors that they can also find support services through their community partners, Standing Together to End Sexual Assault and the North County Rape Crisis & Child Protection Center.

Victims of assault can reach a STESA or NCRCCPC advocate at any time by calling their respective hotlines at 805-564-3696 or 805-736-7273. Services offered by STESA and the NCRCCPC include a confidential 24-Hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and accompaniment, and counseling.

Ms. Zick said the Sheriff’s Office is aware that survivors of sexual assault and abuse are often reluctant to come forward for many different reasons.

She explained sheriff’s detectives coordinate closely with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, Victim-Witness Program to ensure the needs of survivors are not overshadowed by the focus on the investigation and prosecution of the accused.

Victim advocates are available to ensure that survivors are kept informed and supported throughout the criminal justice process. Survivors have the option of contacting the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at 805-568-2400 or toll free at 855-840-3232.

— Forrest McFarland