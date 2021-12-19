TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Construction update

Construction continues on Highway 101.

Northbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. the highway will be one lane from Bailard Ave. to N. Padaro Ln., with closures to the on- and off-ramps at N. Padaro Ln. and S. Padaro Ln. and the off-ramp at Bailard Ave.

On Dec. 19 from 9 p.m.-7 a.m., the highway will be reduced to one lane from Bailard Ave. to N. Padaro Ln., with closures to the on- and off-ramps at N. Padaro Ln. and S. Padaro Ln., the off-ramp at Bailard Ave, and the on-ramp at Linden Ave.

Monday – Thursday nights from 8 p.m.–7 a.m., the highway will be reduced to one lane from Bailard Ave. to N. Padaro Ln., with closures to the on- and off-ramps at N. Padaro Ln. and S. Padaro Ln. and the off-ramp at Bailard Ave.

During the week of Jan. 3 from 8 p.m.–7 a.m., the highway will be reduced to one lane from Bailard Ave. to N. Padaro Ln., with closures to the on- and off-ramps at N. Padaro Ln., S. Padaro Ln., and Bailard Ave.

Southbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 10 p.m.-7 a.m., the highway will be reduced to one lane from N. Padaro Ln. to Bailard Ave. with closures to the on- and off-ramps at N. Padaro Ln. and S. Padaro Ln.

Monday-Thursday nights from 8 p.m.–7:30 a.m. the highway will be reduced to one lane from N. Padaro Ln. to Bailard Ave., with closures to the on- and off-ramps at N. Padaro Ln. and S. Padaro Ln.

During the week of Jan. 3 from 8 p.m.–7:30 a.m. the highway will be reduced to one lane from N. Padaro Ln. to Bailard Ave. as well as on- and off-ramps at N. Padaro Ln., S. Padaro Ln., Casitas Pass Rd., Bailard Ave.

The on-ramp at Sheffield Dr. is anticipated to reopen in mid-2022. Drivers can use the southbound on-ramp at N. Padaro Ln. until it reopens.

The off-ramp at Sheffield Dr. is anticipated to reopen early in 2022, drivers can use the southbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd. in the meantime.

Between December 27 – 30, flaggers will direct traffic as needed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at San Ysidro Rd. over Highway 101 and S. Jameson Ln. between Olive Mill Rd. and San Ysidro Rd.

Consecutive ramps in the same direction will not be closed at the same time to allow drivers to use a ramp before or after a closure. To view timelines, detours and maps, please visit www.SBROADS.com and select the project segment.

– Katherine Zehnder

Eight arrested at DUI checkpoint

One driver was arrested at a DUI checkpoint on Friday. The checkpoint was at the 700 block of North Broadway from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Seven drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license. A total of 250 vehicles were screened and no drivers were arrested for other criminal charges.

Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety, by deterring drivers from driving impaired, and not to make arrests.

Another DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint will be held by the Santa Maria Police Department in the upcoming months.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

– Katherine Zehnder

DNA Doe Project, Ventura County Sheriff’s Department ask for help from public

Authorities are asking for help identifying this woman, known as Ventura Jane Doe, who was found dead in Ventura County 41 years ago.

Over 41 years ago, a young woman was found in a parking lot in Ventura. Her identity has remained unknown, and she has been known as “Jane Doe.” Now the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department and investigative genetic genealogists of the DNA Doe Project are now one step closer to identifying the young woman and are asking for the public’s help.

On June 18, 1980, Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a parking lot at Westlake High School, where a young woman was found dead. It was determined the young female was Hispanic and/or Native American, age 15-25 years, 5 ft. 2 in. tall, 110–115 lbs., brown eyes, and black shoulder length hair with bleached tips. She was 4 months pregnant.

This year, detectives at the DNA Doe Project were able to identify the father of Doe’s unborn child. Investigators from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department have been in contact with him, but have been unsuccessful in uncovering new information.

The father is a Honduran immigrant who was associated with a community of Central American immigrants in the Koreatown district of Los Angeles near the intersection of West 9th St. (James M Wood Blvd) and South Westmoreland Ave. However, there is no specific information that Ventura Jane Doe associated within that social circle.

“We’re asking for everyone to take a look at this artist’s rendering of our Jane Doe and to let us know if they think they might have known her or her family members in the 1980s,” said Steve Rhods of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information or tips about this case is asked to contact Steve Rhods at coldcase@ventura.org or 805-384-4736.

Woman charged with felony after allegedly driving off road intentionally

Santa Barbara County DA Joyce E. Dudley announced on Friday that a felony complaint has been filed against Christina Watanabe, 10, of West Hills. The charges are from a single vehicle collision on Dec. 7, in Summerland.

Ms. Watanabe was driving a Chevy Silverado pick-up with four passengers southbound on Highway 101, when she allegedly intentionally drove off the roadway in the area of the Evans Ave. off-ramp. The vehicle went down a 100-ft. embankment and landed on its side about five feet from the railroad tracks. The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner was able to stop in time to avoid a further collision.

Ms. Watanabe’s passengers included three juveniles who suffered minor injuries and one elderly woman who suffered moderate injuries. All passengers were treated and released from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital following the incident.

Ms. Watanabe is charged with the following felony counts: assault with a deadly weapon in violation of Penal Code section 245(a)(1), three counts of child endangerment in violation of Penal Code section 273a(a), and one count of elder abuse in violation of Penal Code section 368(b)(1).

– Katherine Zehnder