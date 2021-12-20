TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

SMPD investigates shooting

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Chaparral Street in Santa Maria on Saturday, where officers located two 17 year-old male victims with gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported by ambulance to Marian Medical Center. An investigation is underway and the conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

SMPD detectives are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity before or after the shooting to contact them at (805) 928-3781 X2277. Any residences in the area with surveillance systems are asked to check for activations around the time of the shooting.

– Katherine Zehnder