Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

7-year-old boy dies in crash

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash that claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy.

Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 100 block of West Pine Avenue and located a vehicle that had struck the boy. Medics rendered medical aid at the scene before the child was transported to the emergency room at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries, according to authorities.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, which remains ongoing.

— Mitchell White

Small brush fire reported

CUYAMA — A vegetation fire broke out and burned an estimated two acres Tuesday morning in the Cuyama Valley, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 9:25 a.m. in the 1600 block of Santa Barbara Canyon Road. The blaze, dubbed the Foothill Fire, burned in light fuel up a slope before forward progress was halted, according to fire officials.

Ranchers were joined on scene by Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews, along with the U.S. Forest Service.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

— Mitchell White

Police issue warning for utility scam

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department issued a warning Tuesday following reports of a scam involving local utility companies.

The scam involves a caller claiming to be a representative from a local utility company, such as Southern California Edison or SoCal Gas. Residents are reminded to be cautious of various phone and online scams, which are often internationally based but use software to appear as if they are calling from a local area code, said Anthony Wagner, police spokesman.

“These scam artists often prey on unsuspecting citizens. They are persistent with their questions and threats,” Mr. Wagner said. “The scams vary in levels of sophistication, but scammers commonly capitalize on confusion.”

The recent scam involves a caller posing as a utility collector and threatens to disconnect service unless a payment is made using a pre-paid cash card.

“This is a scam. We don’t want you to fall victim to it,” Mr. Wagner said.

Residents are reminded that utility companies will never call to demand immediate payments with the threat of disconnection, and do not accept pre-paid cash cards for bill payments. Companies will never demand cash in person, nor will they call you to confirm that you are not home as a means to access your utility.

Locals are urged not to provide utility bill information to anyone you don’t know, and to never provide your online login information. Do not use the call-back number to verify billing information.

“If you are concerned you are a victim of a scam, or concerned for a family member or friend, there are various resources available to assist in prevention and federal investigations,” Mr. Wagner said.

To send complaints of scams or to learn more, visit the Federal Trade Commission website via https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/, and Federal Bureau of Investigation at www.IC3.gov.

— Mitchell White

Controlled burn planned this week

SANTA YNEZ — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department will be conducting a controlled burn this week on the Sedgwick Reserve in the Santa Ynez Valley, just east of and adjacent to Figueroa Creek.

The burn will be conducted when meteorological conditions are “highly favorable” to direct smoke away from populated areas, officials said.

The goal of the burn is to study the effects of fire behavior on varying rangeland vegetation types and loads. Approximately three acres of grass of varying height will be burned, according to the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, which has reviewed the smoke management plans to minimize impacts.

Those who smell smoke are advised to take precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities. Those who are sensitive to smoke exposure should consider relocating and closing all doors and windows on the day of the burn.

For more information on the county’s air quality, visit www.ourair.org.

— Mitchell White

Military material detonated

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad conducted a controlled detonation at its facility Tuesday after a resident turned in a military ordnance.

The ordnance was received Tuesday by the Bomb Squad, which consulted with Vandenberg Air Force Base officials to determine that the safest disposal would be to detonate it with a controlled blast, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The controlled blast occurred at the Sheriff’s facility on Camino Del Remedio around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

No action was required by residents and no injuries were reported.

— Mitchell White