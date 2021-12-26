TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Construction update

Drivers are reminded to Slow for the Cone Zone and use care throughout local construction zones. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph for safety throughout the construction areas. Two freeway lanes remain open in each direction during daytime hours. In observance of the holiday, crews will not work on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.

Northbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 9 p.m.-7 a.m., the highway will be reduced to one lane from Bailard Ave. to N. Padaro Ln., with on- and off-ramps at N. Padaro Ln. and S. Padaro Ln. and the off-ramp at Bailard Ave.

Monday – Thursday nights, from 8 p.m.–7 a.m., the highway will be reduced to one lane from Bailard Ave. to N. Padaro Ln., with on- and off-ramps at N. Padaro Ln. and S. Padaro Ln., and the off-ramp at Bailard Ave.

During the week of January 3rd from 8 p.m.–7 a.m., the highway will be reduced to one lane from Bailard Ave. to N. Padaro Ln., with on- and off-ramps at N. Padaro Ln., S. Padaro Ln., and Bailard Ave.

Southbound Highway 101

On Monday, Dec. 27 from 10 p.m.- 5 a.m., southbound Hwy 101 will be closed between N. and S. Padaro Lanes for pothole repairs following the recent rains. Traffic will be detoured at the southbound off-ramp at N. Padaro Ln to Via Real to S. Padaro Ln and back on the freeway at the on-ramp at Santa Claus Ln.

On Sunday nights, from 10 p.m.- 7 a.m., the highway will be reduced to one lane from N. Padaro Ln. to Bailard Ave., with on- and off-ramps at N. Padaro Ln. and S. Padaro Ln.

Monday – Thursday nights from 8 p.m.–7:30 a.m., the highway will be reduced to one lane from N. Padaro Ln. to Bailard Ave., with on- and off-ramps at N. Padaro Ln. and S. Padaro Ln.

During the week of Jan. 3, from 8:00 p.m.–7:30 a.m., the highway will be reduced to one lane from N. Padaro Ln. to Bailard Ave., with on- and off-ramps at N. Padaro Ln., S. Padaro Ln., Casitas Pass Rd., Bailard Ave

The on-ramp at Sheffield Dr. is anticipated to reopen in mid-2022. In the meantime, drivers can use the southbound on-ramp at N. Padaro Ln.

The off-ramp at Sheffield Dr. is anticipated to reopen at the beginning of 2022. Drivers can use the southbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd.

Work on San Ysidro Rd. over Highway 101 and S. Jameson Ln. between Olive Mill Rd. and San Ysidro Rd. has been rescheduled to Jan 5-7. Flaggers will direct traffic as needed between 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

– Katherine Zehnder