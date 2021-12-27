TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

State Rt. 1 closed in San Luis Obispo, Monterey counties following rockslides

Rockfall and debris in the roadway are associated with an ongoing rain event resulting in the closure of State Rt. 1 this afternoon on the Big Sur Coast San Simeon Road to south of Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County.

At this time there is no estimated time for reopening. Assessment of the closure area will continue when it is safe for the crews to do. Decisions on changing the closure parameters will depend on field assessments.

Barricades, cones and message and directional signs will be in place at both ends of the closure to alert motorists traveling in the area.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Monterey and San Luis Obispo Counties, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

– Katherine Zehnder