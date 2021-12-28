TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Highway closed due to rockfall

Highway 1 from the Elephant Seal Parking Lot north of San Simeon to south of Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County is closed due to rockfall and debris. There is currently no estimated time for reopening.

The debris slide, which is associated with an ongoing rain event, is located at Polar Star, two miles south of Ragged Point.

Maintenance and engineering teams are assessing the closure areas and will continue to work during daylight hours when it is safe for crews. Decisions on modifying the closure parameters will be determined by these field assessments.

Additional rainfall could impact the cleanup effort.

Barricades, cones as well as message and directional signs are in place at both ends of the closure to alert motorists.

– Forrest McFarland