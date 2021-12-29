TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Resurfacing project on State Route 135

SANTA MARIA — A $12 million road resurfacing project in Santa Maria will begin Jan. 5.

This project will resurface six miles of State Route 135 (Broadway in Santa Maria) from the Highway 101/State Route 135 Interchange to Lakeview Road.

Travelers will encounter weekly lane closures in each direction of State Route 135 from Sunday night through Friday morning between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Delays should not exceed 10 minutes, according to a Caltrans news release. Travelers are encouraged to proceed safely in this work zone.

The project is expected to be complete next summer with weather permitting.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3138 or visit the District 5 website at dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

— Forrest McFarland