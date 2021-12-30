TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Fire victims identified

SANTA MARIA — Maria Lopez, 66, and Alicia Lopez-Buenrostro, 56, are the women who were killed in a Santa Maria house fire, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office, the Santa Maria Fire Department and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the fire on Sunday. It took place after 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Driftwood Drive in the Tanglewood neighborhood west of Santa Maria.

One man was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for minor burns.

— Dave Mason