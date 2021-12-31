TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted rape

GOLETA — At approximately 10 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a report of an attempted rape in progress in the parking lot of the Albertsons in the 5800 block of Calle Real.

Deputies contacted the survivor, who was able to fight off the suspect prior to their arrival and learned the suspect was last seen running from the area.

Deputies and a K9 unit established a perimeter and searched the surrounding area and located the allegedly naked male suspect hiding under a trash can to the rear of the Albertsons store, according to Lt. Robert Minter, the sheriff’s office spokesman.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Miguel Angel Hernandez-Garcia from Santa Maria.

Mr. Hernandez-Garcia was arrested and booked at the Main Jail on suspicion of attempted rape. He is now being held on a $1 million bail.

The Sheriff’s Office coordinates closely with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, Victim-Witness Program to ensure the needs of survivors are not overshadowed by the focus on the investigation and prosecution of the accused. Survivors have the option of contacting the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at 805-568-2400 or toll free at 855-840-3232.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind survivors that they can also find support services through their community partner, Standing Together to End Sexual Assault. Services offered by STESA include a confidential 24-Hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and accompaniment, and counseling.

Survivors can reach a STESA advocate at any time by calling 805-564-3696.

— Forrest McFarland