TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Structure Fire in Mission Canyon

On New Year’s Day there was a structure fire in a residence in Mission Canyon near Santa Barbara. Two patients were treated for smoke inhalation, and the fire was knocked down. Crews continue to investigate the cause of the fire, Public Information Officer Daniel Bertucelli, reported in a tweet.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department was dispatched to the 2700 block of Foothill Rd, just before 3 a.m. “The fire was contained to one room and its contents. One person was transported to the hospital for evaluation,” reported Noozhawk. Firefighters remained on scene for over an hour and a half.

– Katherine Zehnder