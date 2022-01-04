TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Man dies of injuries sustained in Dec. 15 collision

COURTESY PHOTO

A motorcyclist involved in a collision on Dec. 15 died from his injuries on Dec. 28.

A victim of a Dec. 15 traffic collision succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 28 while at the hospital.

The decedent was identified at 57-year-old Santa Barbara resident James B. Miller, and his death appears to be directly related to the injuries sustained during the collision.

On Dec. 15, the Santa Barbara Police Department received numerous reports of a serious traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a BMW SUV at the intersection of East Canon Perdido Street and Quarantina Street.

The initial investigation revealed the BMW SUV pulled into the intersection driving south while the motorcyclist was riding east on East Canon Perdido Street.

When the vehicles, the motorcyclist was ejected and landed approximately 50 feet from the initial area of impact. The force of the collision dislodged the motorcyclist’s helmet prior to his landing on the roadway.

This case is still under investigation. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor at this time.

The Santa Barbara Police Department would like to remind the public that it is required by law that a securely fastened, Department of Transportation approved helmet must be worn when operating a motorcycle.

The department also urges the public to drive with due regard — do not drive while intoxicated, wear a seatbelt and do not drive distracted.

– Forrest McFarland