Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Highway work begins early

Work has started earlier than expected on a damaged Highway 101 shoulder in the area affected by last year’s Alisal Fire.

The work started Friday instead of Jan. 10 as previously scheduled.

The right lane on Highway 101 south of Mariposa Reina 24/7 will be closed for three weeks. Traffic delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes.

Construction will occur behind a protective barrier, and it will include temporary striping and will accommodate bicycles, according to a news release. Caltrans plans to replace a damaged shoulder with a new structural section.

— Katherine Zehnder

Burglary suspect identified

SANTA BARBARA — There is an update on the burglary suspect who barricaded in a home near Verano Drive and San Martin Way.

The suspect was taken into custody at approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday by Santa Barbara police and has been identified as German Hernandez Jr., a 27-year-old transient, according to Sgt. E. Ragsdale.

During the arrest he allegedly resisted and spat at officers, Sgt. Ragsdale said.

The suspect was uninjured but transported to Cottage Hospital Emergency Room for a medical clearance and evaluation. Once cleared, Mr. Hernandez was taken to the Santa Barbara County Main Jail and booked on suspicion of committing a felony while allegedly out on bail, which itself is a felony. He was also booked on suspicion of burglary and looting during a state of emergency, both felonies, and on suspicion of resisting arrest and prowling, both misdemeanors. He was booked on $75,000 bail.

Sgt. Ragsdale said the reason Mr. Hernandez allegedly entered the home remains under investigation and is not known at this time. The family dog was found safe in the house and was reunited with their owners.

The roads were re-opened shortly after the incident had concluded.

— Katherine Zehnder