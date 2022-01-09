Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Construction update

Construction continues on Highway 101.

On Monday, southbound Highway 101 north of Sheffield Dr. will be shifted onto new lanes. Northbound lanes will be moved onto new pavement on Tuesday.

Northbound Highway 101

On Sunday nights from 9 p.m.-7 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Bailard Ave. to Sheffield Dr., with on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave.

On Monday-Thursday nights from 8 p.m.–7 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Bailard Ave. to Sheffield Dr., with on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave.

On Tuesday from 8 p.m.–7:00 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Bailard Ave. to Sheffield Dr., with on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave. and Sheffield Dr.

On Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m., there will be on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave. and an off-ramp at Santa Monica Rd.

The on-ramp at Sheffield Dr. will be closing Tuesday for up to 6 months. It is anticipated to reopen in mid-June. Drivers can use the on-ramp at San Ysidro Rd.

Southbound Highway 101

On Sunday nights from 10 p.m.-7 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Bailard Ave. with on-ramps at N. Padaro Ln. and S. Padaro Ln./Santa Claus Ln. and on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave. and Casitas Pass Rd.

On Monday-Thursday nights from 8 p.m.–7:30 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Bailard Ave, with on-ramps at N. Padaro Ln. and S. Padaro Ln./Santa Claus Ln. and on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave. and Casitas Pass Rd.

On Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. with on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave.

The on-ramp at Sheffield Dr. is anticipated to reopen in mid-2022. Drivers can use the southbound with an on-ramp at N. Padaro Ln.

The off-ramp at Sheffield Dr. is anticipated to reopen Jan. 18. Until the ramp opens, drivers can use the southbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd.

When the southbound off-ramp at Sheffield Dr. reopens, crews will stop flagging on San Ysidro Rd., as a detour will no longer be adding traffic to the intersections.

The on-ramp at Santa Claus Ln. will be closed for two weeks beginning Monday. It is anticipated to reopen Jan. 20, drivers can use the southbound on-ramp at N. Padaro Ln.

After the off-ramp at Sheffield Dr. reopens, work will progress towards Evans Ave. and the off-ramp at Evans Ave. is anticipated to close Jan. 23.

Via Real between Greenwell Ave and N Padaro Ln

During the week of January 17, flaggers will direct traffic on Via Real between 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Crews will install temporary safety barriers in preparation for upcoming sound wall work at Oceanview Park.

Consecutive ramps in the same direction will not be closed at the same time to allow drivers to use a ramp before or after a closure. To view timelines, detours, and maps, please visit www.SBROADS.com and select the project segment.

– Katherine Zehnder

New pedestrian hybrid beacon crosswalk on Calle Real

Work has been completed on a new pedestrian hybrid beacon crosswalk on Calle Real between Encina Ln. and Kingston Ave.

Construction has been completed on the new pedestrian hybrid beacon (PHB) crosswalk on Calle Real. The PHB is located mid-block between Encina Lane and Kingston Avenue in the Calle Real Shopping Center area.

A PHB signal warns motorists that a pedestrian or cyclist is crossing the street. The user can activate the flashing lights with either the push of a button or “touchless” with the wave of a hand. Activation of the PHB requires motorists to stop so pedestrians and bicyclists can cross safely. Drivers are not required to stop when the signal is not activated.

The PHB remains dark until activated and then displays a special sequence of lights. When activated the beacons flash yellow, then steady yellow and then red. During the red phase, drivers must remain stopped while users cross the street. Prior to turning dark again, the beacon alternates flashing red to allow drivers to stop then proceed when clear, as they would with a stop sign. Measure A funds the City’s Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon projects.

– Katherine Zehnder

Suspect flees from deputies in Santa Barbara, apprehended in Lompoc

A Goleta man was arrested after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and leading officers on a chase to Lompoc.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man from Goleta that fled a traffic stop and was tracked to Lompoc. On Friday at approximately 2:35 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 1000-block of Via Regina to investigate a suspicious vehicle that appeared to be involved in possible drug sales. When deputies arrived on scene, they contacted a male driver and female passenger inside a black Jeep Cherokee. The driver allegedly gave deputies a false name and fled the traffic stop when asked to exit the vehicle.

Deputies pursued the vehicle onto northbound Highway 101, until he reached a construction zone near El Capitan, where they terminated the pursuit in the interest of public safety. Deputies identified the driver as 33-year-old Alan Kilgore of Goleta. A records check of Mr. Kilgore revealed that he had outstanding warrants for his arrest. The California Highway Patrol was advised of the wanted vehicle and staged in the area of Highway 101 and Highway 1 where they initiated a traffic stop, and Mr. Kilgore failed to pull over.

County Air Support tracked Mr. Kilgore’s vehicle through Lompoc as he continued to drive recklessly, at times on the wrong side of the road and running red lights with nobody pursuing him, until he came to a stop at the north end of Riverbend Park. Mr. Kilgore and the female passenger allegedly exited the black Jeep and forced the driver of a silver Honda Accord out of their vehicle and drove away with it.

Deputies caught up to Mr. Kilgore driving with the female in the Honda in the lower parking lot of Riverbend Park. Deputies took Mr. Kilgore into custody at 5:22 p.m. and he was booked at the Main Jail. Charges and bail amounts are pending.

There were no significant injuries to the carjacking victim, deputies, the suspect or his passenger. The adult female passenger was determined to be an unwilling participant and a suspected victim of kidnapping. Her identity is not available for release.

– Katherine Zehnder