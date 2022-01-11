TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Delays on Highway 1 as rock slide cleanup continues

Efforts to remove rock slide debris from Highway 1 in northern San Luis Obispo County will result in one-hour delays for travelers on weekdays during day time hours through Friday January 14th.

There will be traffic control in the immediate vicinity of the Polar Star slide, one mile south of Ragged Point. Motorists will be subject to traffic control with up to one-hour delays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The highway will be fully open on weekdays, with no traffic control from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m., as well as on the weekend from Friday at 5 p.m. to Monday at 7 a.m.

Crews with specialized equipment will remove remaining debris from above the roadway. The delays are necessary for crews and equipment to dedicate the maximum amount of daylight hours to these efforts in advance of future weather events.

Message and directional signs will be in place to alert travelers in the area.

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Luis Obispo County, travelers can contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

– Katherine Zehnder