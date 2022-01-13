TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

First responders pull motorist from ravine

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department rescues a motorist from a 50-foot ravine.

SANTA MARIA — First responders Wednesday rescued a motorist who fell down a 50-foot ravine after a single-vehicle rollover.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department used a rope system to rescue a 29-year-old man, who was then taken by helicopter to the hospital, Capt. Daniel Bertucelli reported Wednesday afternoon.

The rollover took place at State Route 1 and Brown Road. Apparently the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Capt. Bertucelli said the incident remains under investigation.

Identification sought of burglary suspects

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department is attempting to identify two suspects involved in a string of burglaries.

The suspects, a male and female, appear in video surveillance during Santa Barbara burglaries of a church and the Storyteller Children’s Center.

There were four burglaries involving these suspects at the same location from Jan. 1-5, Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale said.

The department provided the News-Press with low-resolution surveillance photos of the suspects. Anyone who recognizes the suspects or knows their location are asked to contact Detective D. McGrew at 805-897-2325 or dgmcgrew@sbpd.com. You can remain anonymous.

— Dave Mason

This is among the photos taken from surveillance of two suspects who committed burglaries in Santa Barbara at a church and children’s center. (The photos are low-resolution, and this is the biggest size they can be reproduced.) (COURTESY PHOTOS)

This is a photo taken from surveillance of suspects who committed burglaries at a Santa Barbara church and children’s center.

Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon crosswalk scheduled for activation

COURTESY PHOTO

A new pedestrian hybrid beacon is scheduled to be activated Jan. 20 at the Calle Real crosswalk between Encina Lane and Kingston Avenue.

GOLETA — The newly installed Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon crosswalk on Calle Real is expected to be up and running soon.

The Goleta beacon is located mid-block between Encina Lane and Kingston Avenue at the Calle Real Shopping Center. Final activation is set for Jan. 20, the city of Goleta announced in a news release.

“We are excited about the crosswalk improvements on Calle Real,” Goleta Public Works Director Charlie Ebeling said, “The installation of the new crossing will provide additional safety and benefit all users.”

A PHB signal warns drivers that a pedestrian or bicyclist is crossing the street. The user can activate the flashing lights with either the push of a button or “touchless” with the wave of a hand. Activation of the PHB requires motorists to stop.

— Dave Mason