TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Montecito Firefighters rescue teen injured while hiking

COURTESY PHOTO

A teen was rescued on Saturday after injuring her ankle while hiking on the Hot Springs Trail.

On Saturday, just before 1 p.m., Montecito firefighters were called to the Hot Springs Trail to help a 16-year-old girl who had injured her ankle while hiking.

Firefighters used an all-terrain vehicle to transport her to the trailhead, and from there AMR took her to the hospital for treatment.

– Katherine Zehnder

Santa Maria PD Investigates Early Morning Shooting

On Sunday, at approximately 3:18 a.m., a hispanic male juvenile arrived at Marion Hospital with multiple non-life threatening gun-shot wounds to his leg.

Officers responded to Marian Hospital and contacted the victim. The victim told officers that he was walking in the area of Railroad and McElhaney Ave. in Santa Maria when he was struck by gunfire.

Officers were unable to locate a crime scene or evidence of a shooting. There is no suspect description at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

The Santa Maria PD Detective Bureau is asking for anyone with information regarding the shooting contact SMPD at (805)928-3781 ext 2277.

– Katherine Zehnder